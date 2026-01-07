Azerbaijan expands grape and quince exports as kiwifruit trade shifts for 10 months of 2025

From January to October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 8,455 tonnes of fresh grapes worth USD 8.6 million, up 76% in value and 70% in volume year-on-year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Russia remained the key market, importing 6,630 tonnes valued at USD 6.9 million, an increase of 51% in volume and 61% in value. Exports to Belarus reached 464 tonnes worth USD 535,000, while shipments to Ukraine totaled 400.6 tonnes valued at USD 500,500, compared with none a year earlier. Supplies to Iraq surged to 644 tonnes valued at USD 451,000, and exports to Turkey rose to 228 tonnes worth USD 124,500. Azerbaijan also shipped grapes to Mongolia for the first time in 14 years, exporting 12.8 tonnes valued at USD 9,500.

Quince exports totaled 1,931 tonnes worth USD 1.9 million, reflecting year-on-year growth of 71% in volume and 80% in value. Russia absorbed the majority, importing 1,698 tonnes valued at USD 1.7 million. Smaller volumes were exported to Germany, Georgia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Estonia. Shipments to Estonia and Canada were recorded for the first time in 14 years. In 2024, Russia accounted for 97% of Azerbaijan's quince exports.

Kiwifruit imports declined to 2,539 tonnes valued at USD 1.89 million, down 12% in volume and 10% in value. Iran remained the main supplier despite lower shipments, while imports from Chile and China increased sharply. Smaller volumes arrived from Italy and New Zealand.

Kiwifruit exports totaled 478.3 tonnes worth USD 423,450. Export volumes fell by 5%, while values rose by 42%. Russia remained the main destination, followed by Ukraine, Latvia, and Kazakhstan. Exports to Latvia were recorded for the first time in 14 years.

Source: abc.az