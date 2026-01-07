Turkey fruit production falls over 30% in 2025

Turkey's fruit production fell by more than 30% in 2025, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The decline followed a season marked by widespread frost in April and prolonged drought conditions across many production regions.

TurkStat reported that overall crop production declined year on year. The steepest contraction was recorded in fruit, beverage, and spice crops, which together fell by 30.9% to around 19.6 million tons. The April frost affected dozens of provinces and is cited as a key factor behind the reduction in fruit output.

Within vegetables, results were mixed. Watermelon production increased by 6.7%, dry onion by 9.8%, and hot green pepper by 1.8%. In contrast, tomato production declined by 7.6%, red pepper for paste by 4.7%, and cucumber by 2%.

Fruit crops recorded the largest losses. Apple production fell by 48.3%, peach by 46.1%, and nectarine by 44.1%. Cherry output dropped by 70.6%, while grape production decreased by 27.5%. Pomegranate volumes were down 10.2%. In citrus, mandarin production rose by 5.8%, but orange output declined by 17.5% and lemon production by 34.4%.

Hard-shelled fruit crops were also affected. Hazelnut production fell by 38.5%, walnut by 38.2%, and pistachio by 61.5%. Banana output declined slightly by 1.2%, while olive production dropped by 34.7%.

The figures underline the impact of adverse weather on Turkey's 2025 horticultural season, with fruit crops bearing the brunt of frost damage and water stress.

