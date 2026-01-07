India urged to review New Zealand apple imports over Kashmir losses

India's ruling National Conference has urged the central government to reconsider its decision to allow apple imports from New Zealand under a new trade agreement, citing potential risks for domestic producers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Thursday, party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said previous imports of foreign apples had negatively affected local growers and traders. He called on the government to ensure that imported apples do not receive tax exemptions under the agreement and instead face duties intended to protect domestic production.

Dar said the apple sector plays a central role in the regional economy, with a large share of Kashmir's population directly or indirectly dependent on it. According to him, the industry has already incurred losses of about US$2.4 billion this year due to adverse weather conditions, road closures, and flooding.

"Kashmiri apples are not only superior in taste but are also highly beneficial for health. No foreign apple can compete with the quality of Kashmiri produce," Dar said.

He warned that additional pressure from imports could further weaken the sector, which is already operating under difficult conditions. Dar appealed to the central authorities to avoid decisions that could further disrupt apple production and marketing in Jammu and Kashmir, and to take into account the impact on growers and associated supply chains when reviewing trade policy related to apple imports.

