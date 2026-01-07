Kazakhstan expands list of socially significant food products from January 2026

Kazakhstan will temporarily expand its list of socially significant food products following the signing of a new order by the Ministry of Trade and Integration on 24 December 2025, according to Zakon.kz. The regulation will enter into force on 6 January 2026.

The order increases the list of socially significant food products from 19 to 33 items. Each product category was discussed with business representatives, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and relevant government agencies before approval.

Among fresh produce, the expanded list includes carrots, onions, white cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, and apples.

Commenting on the decision, Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliev said the expansion is a temporary measure introduced for one quarter. A maximum retail markup of 15% will apply to products on the list. According to the minister, the measure may be extended if price dynamics remain unstable.

Shakkaliev also noted that retail chains have raised concerns about higher logistics and transportation costs, but emphasized that the government will continue monitoring prices and market conditions.

Source: www.zakon.kz