"The Sweet Sensation and Abate campaigns are very satisfactory this year"

La Blottière's pear campaigns are in full swing this winter. The Qtee® campaign is drawing to a close, but the Sweet Sensation® and Abate campaigns are still going strong. "The Sweet Sensation® campaign began in the week of October 6th and should finish at the end of January in France and at the end of March in Holland," explains Justine Quéraux, marketing and communications manager of the company. "We had a very good harvest, with excellent flavor and slightly smaller sizes than last year."

This year, all the signs were green in terms of production, and sales have also been going well. "We are very satisfied with this season, and Sweet Sensation® is a pear that clients and consumers look forward to every year. It is one of the tastiest pears on the market and it is highly appreciated." Although the variety is as successful as expected, La Blottière's current strategy is one of consolidation rather than development. "The extension of Sweet Sensation® is limited by the technical nature and highly specialized attention that this pear requires. We want to focus on quality rather than quantity."

Five weeks after Sweet Sensation®, the Abate variety entered the market, for the first year with significant volumes. "We want to reintroduce this variety to French orchards. We are expecting around 300 tons this year. The quality of the fruit, both visually and in terms of taste, is particularly promising and reflects the work carried out by our growers in recent years. The variety, which is more commonly grown in the south of France, is very popular thanks to its highly aromatic taste, which is almost as good as that of Sweet Sensation®. We have also been very well received by our wholesale and mass distribution clients. It is a very technical pear to produce and we have managed to create a difference with the Italian Abate. Ours is more russet than its Italian counterpart, due to the terroir. This is positive because it indicates a better sugar content. This year, consumers will be able to enjoy it until the end of January."

