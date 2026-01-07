Grant support prospects for Ukrainian agribusiness in 2026

Ukrainian agricultural processing companies may access grant funding of up to USD 1 million from the U.S. government in 2026, according to Serhii Ostapets, project manager of the AGRO Program, who spoke at the SMARTBERRY 2025 winter conference held in Kyiv on December 11–12.

The AGRO Program focuses on financing the purchase of U.S.-made processing equipment for established agribusinesses. Priority is given to companies with proven operational experience, as projects at the start-up stage are currently considered too high-risk. The program primarily works with larger processors that integrate small farmers into their supply chains, aiming to strengthen long-term cooperation in the processing sector beyond the project's duration. Grant-supported projects must be completed by November 2026.

In addition to U.S. funding, support mechanisms for certification, standardization, and marketing were presented by representatives of the UNIDO GQSP Ukraine project. This includes advisory assistance on product labeling for international markets, a training on organic certification scheduled for January 20, 2026, and the possibility of partial compensation for certification costs. UNIDO GQSP Ukraine also supports the participation of Ukrainian companies in international trade fairs, particularly those that have completed relevant training programs.

State financial support for horticulture, berry production, viticulture, and greenhouse farming is also expected to continue in 2026. According to Taras Bashtannyk, President of the Ukrainian Fruit and Vegetable Association, applications for state grants are expected to open in February. Changes to co-financing conditions are planned, with a standard 50/50 model, while frontline regions will be eligible for more favorable terms of 80/20.

Overall, multiple grant instruments are expected to remain available in 2026, targeting processing capacity, export readiness, and integration of small farmers into value chains.

