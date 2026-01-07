Mick Veitch appointed as new AgriFutures Australia Chairperson

"I am pleased to congratulate The Hon. Mick Veitch on his appointment as the new AgriFutures Australia Chairperson," commented Hamish McIntyre, President, National Farmers' Federation.

Mr Veitch's has a vast and practical understanding of agriculture and rural communities from his experience working as a shearer through to NSW Parliament where he served as Shadow Minister for Primary Industries and Regional NSW.

This puts Mr Veitch in good stead to lead the work of AgriFutures as it delivers for a modern, forward-looking sector.

"I also wish to highlight the outstanding contribution of Cathy McGowan AO during her time as Chairperson. Cathy's leadership and passion for agriculture and regional Australia will leave a lasting legacy and Australian agriculture is the better for it."

The NFF has a goal to reach $100 billion in farm gate output by 2030, underpinned by our ambitious 2030 Roadmap. Unlocking Innovation is one of the Roadmap's five pillars and this directly links to the work of AgriFutures.

Agriculture is an industry that never sits still. Unlocking emerging industries, new technologies and embracing research and innovation is key to our success and is a shared vision between the NFF and AgriFutures.

"As a declared Representative Organisation for AgriFutures, the NFF places significant value on the important work AgriFutures undertakes. I look forward to working closely with Mr Veitch and the AgriFutures team on important cross-sectoral and emerging rural issues."

For more information: nff.org.au