Bangladesh watermelon production quadruples

Bangladesh's fruit production has seen significant growth in recent years, driven largely by non-traditional and high-value fruits, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). In fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, the sector recorded remarkable gains, particularly in watermelon, banana, and guava, alongside a steady rise in exotic fruit cultivation.

Watermelon production nearly quadrupled to 1.98 million metric tonnes (MT) from 581,677 MT in FY 2024, largely due to a surge in cultivated area from 64,718 acres to 142,817 acres. Ripe banana production rose to 862,692 MT from 813,560 MT, and guava increased to 266,405 MT from 257,985 MT. Exotic fruits like dragon fruit and malta (sweet orange) also expanded, with dragon fruit reaching 12,522 MT and malta 12,929 MT, reflecting successful promotion initiatives by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE). Strawberry production grew nearly 21% to 435 MT.

Experts attribute the growth to favourable weather and high summer demand, prompting farmers, particularly in coastal and char regions, to switch from cereals to high-value fruits. Meanwhile, traditional fruits such as mango showed a slight decline to 1.87 million MT despite an increase in cultivation area, while jackfruit production remained steady at 1.02 million MT.

Despite the gains, post-harvest losses remain a challenge, with 25-35% of fruits like papaya and guava wasted due to inadequate cold storage and transport infrastructure. Bangladesh continues to rely on imports for apples, oranges, and other fruits, spending roughly Tk 100 billion annually to import around 0.85 million MT, highlighting opportunities for further domestic production expansion.

