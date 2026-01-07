A regenerative approach for soft fruit production in Doñana

The Doñana Natural Area in south-western Spain is a vital ecological region, known for its biodiversity and as a key habitat for migratory birds, including the Dutch national bird, the Black-tailed Godwit (Grutto).

Doñana is also a major hub for soft fruit production, closely linked to Northern European trade and consumption, including in the Netherlands, making its sustainability a shared concern. However, the region faces challenges such as groundwater overuse, climate change, and pollution, exacerbated by agriculture and tourism. Recent research by Wageningen University highlights regenerative agriculture as a promising long-term approach to balance productivity, ecosystem restoration, and habitat preservation.

This initiative aligns with the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture's food systems approach, fostering sustainable practices and collaboration to protect Doñana's ecological and economic future. The sections below will explore how regenerative agriculture and multi-stakeholder collaboration can address these challenges in Doñana.

