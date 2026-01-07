Pakistan’s kinno exports continue to fall short due to regional tensions

Pakistan's kinno exports continue to fall short of potential due to regional tensions, high freight costs, and weak government support. Despite being a leading global citrus producer, the country is expected to export only 400,000–450,000 tonnes of kinno in the 2025–26 season, far below its estimated capacity of 700,000–800,000 tonnes.

Exports in 2024–25 stood at 350,000–400,000 tonnes, mainly to Russia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Central Asia. While fruit quality has improved this season, disruptions at border crossings—especially with Afghanistan—and transport bottlenecks have limited shipments.

Growers report collapsing prices, forcing panic sales. Large kinnos have dropped from over Rs120 per kg to Rs75, while smaller fruit sells for Rs35–40 per kg amid weak demand. The crisis is also affecting processing units and jobs: more than 100 factories failed to open this season, with several others shutting down. Cold storages in Sargodha are nearly full, putting fruit worth millions of dollars at risk of spoilage, with potential losses estimated at Rs10 billion.

Exporters are urging the government to address logistical challenges, subsidize transport, and help access alternative markets. Industry leaders warn that continued inaction could devastate farmers, workers, and the broader economy, threatening Pakistan's status as a major citrus exporter.

