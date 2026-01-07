Endive growers launch an educational kit for schools

In its quest to attract new consumers, the French endive sector has chosen to reach out to the very young generation. The Association of French Endive Producers (APEF) has just launched an educational kit for schools, designed to introduce children to endives and their production. Pierre Varlet, director of APEF, explains.

© APEF

An initial target of 5,000 kits

With the support of a partner endive grower, APEF has designed a fun and educational tool aimed mainly at primary schools. "Requests range from nursery schools to agricultural colleges, but our priority target is primary schools, because teachers feel that the kit fits in perfectly with the curriculum (agriculture, food, biology, mathematics)," explains Pierre Varlet. Nearly 250 kits have already been distributed in just 1 month. While the majority of requests so far coming from the Hauts de France region, several schools in Normandy, Brittany and Ile-de-France have shown interest as well. "We initially ordered 5,000 kits, which are being produced on demand. If needed, we will reinvest," assures the director. The first distributions took place at the beginning of December in Arras, during the Congress of French Vegetable Producers. "We took advantage of the schools' presence at the vegetable village to introduce them to the kits." © APEF

Around fifteen roots per kit

Each kit consists of substrate, between 12 and 15 endive roots and a lid to protect the endives from light. The principle is simple: the kit remains in the classroom (one per class) and only requires monitoring of the water level in the dish. Placed at room temperature, all you have to do is wait 3 weeks before harvesting the endive shoots. "Pupils can follow the growth day by day and harvest their own produce. And there is more than enough to organize a tasting session with a class of around 30 pupils," explains Pierre Varlet. The kit also includes 2 recipe ideas.

For the moment, the kit contains only white endives, but APEF is not ruling out some changes. "It might be interesting to add one or two red endive roots, to add a touch of surprise and introduce people to other varieties."

"Ensuring that endive consumption is maintained over time"

The educational kit is completed by two posters tracing the production cycle of endives, from the field to the growing room, as well as a booklet of games related to endives and specially designed for schoolchildren. "We are investing for the next 25 years," explains Pierre Varlet, because the aim is to ensure that endive consumption is maintained over time by establishing a lasting link with schools. "Children are the consumers of tomorrow, but they can also become influencers for their parents," explains Pierre Varlet, who points to a kind of generational drop that has contributed to the decline in endive consumption in recent years.

© APEF

A request for support from the French Ministry of Agriculture

In order to amplify the approach, APEF is now seeking institutional support. "We would like to be able to call on the support of the education authorities," says Pierre Varlet. Steps have also been taken with the Regional Direction for Food, Agriculture and Forestry (Draaf), as part of the National Program for Food (PNA). The aim is to obtain funding to increase the number of kits distributed and even to develop new educational tools to accompany the first. Interested schools can contact APEF at [email protected] (booking form to be completed).

© APEF For more information:

Pierre Varlet

APEF

2, rue des Fleurs

62000 Arras

Phone: +33(0)3 21 07 89 89

[email protected]

endive.fr