"The market is favorable for French tomatoes in the run-up to Christmas"

In the run-up to the festive season, the tomato market is quite dynamic, marked by a tight supply and sustained prices. Between the scarcity of certain origins, limited import volumes and continuing demand for festive meals, French tomatoes manage to hold their own. Guilhem Flammen, director of Les Tomates du Mont Saint-Michel, takes stock of the market.

Limited French supply, but contributing to a certain balance

At this time of year, the range and volume of French tomatoes have shrunk considerably. "There are not many varieties left on the market. As far as we are concerned, we mainly offer vine tomatoes." A classic situation for the season, but the market is relatively easy to understand. Supply remains in line with the current demand, allowing us to maintain a certain balance and consistent prices, similar to those for the same period last year. "French tomatoes are currently trading at around €2.90/kg [3.40 USD/kg]. A few batches from old harvests are still in circulation, offered at slightly more competitive prices, but the market remains a certain balance.

Low volumes of imported tomatoes

Prices for imported tomatoes, particularly from Spain and Morocco, are relatively high, as there are currently few volumes available. "The quality is very mixed, with coloring being a problem. The situation also remains tense for North European origins, particularly Belgium and the Netherlands. "Larger volumes will arrive after the festive season. In the meantime, prices remain high, at around €2.15/kg [2.52 USD/kg], due to limited availability. This situation is limiting the alternatives available to buyers, automatically making the French origin more attractive, especially as it guarantees consistency and quality."

A favorable situation for French tomatoes, which have no difficulty being present for the festive season. "Thanks to our fine production in France, we manage to meet our clients' demand and serve very good volumes for the festive season."



