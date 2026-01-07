British strawberries supplied to wholesale market during winter

British strawberries are now available during the winter season through Nationwide Produce following the addition of Dyson Farming's glasshouse-grown fruit to its range for wholesalers, caterers, and foodservice customers.

The strawberries are produced in a 26-acre glasshouse facility operated by Dyson Farming and are supplied during the winter months, when domestic strawberry availability is usually limited. The fruit is already sold through several UK retail and farm shop channels and is now being distributed via Nationwide Produce to the wholesale and foodservice market.

© Nationwide Produce Plc

Production is supported by an on-site anaerobic digestion facility that converts farm-grown energy crops and glasshouse by-products into electricity and heat, with digestate returned to fields as fertiliser. Strawberry cultivation currently involves around 1.2 million plants, and annual output is reported at approximately 1,250 tons. The growing system incorporates controlled-environment production, automation, and precision growing techniques.

Nationwide Produce said the addition of British winter strawberries responds to demand from chefs and caterers seeking a consistent domestic supply outside the traditional season. Dyson Farming stated that the glasshouse system allows for year-round production while reducing reliance on imports during the winter period.

The winter strawberry program forms part of a broader trend toward expanded protected cultivation in the UK, aimed at extending seasonal availability of domestic fruit for retail and foodservice markets.

