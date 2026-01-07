FAO launches new grant cycle for berry growers and aggregators in Ukraine

FAO is launching a new grant cycle for small-scale berry producers and aggregation businesses in the Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The program targets micro and small producers registered in the State Agrarian Register (DAR) with up to 100 hectares of land. Eligible areas include 1–20 hectares in open-field cultivation and 0.3–5 hectares under protected cultivation.

Individual grants can reach USD 25,000 and cover greenhouses, irrigation and fertigation systems, cold storage, harvesting and processing equipment, food safety infrastructure, laboratories, and solar installations. Aggregation grants, offered for the first time in Volyn, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi, range from USD 26,000 to USD 150,000. They support companies that consolidate produce from small and medium farms for processing and commercialization.

Projects must be completed within one year and no later than three months before the end of the grant cycle. FAO has supported Ukrainian berry and grape producers for three years, investing around UAH 54 million in total. The official grant announcement will be made through the State Agrarian Register.

This program provides Ukrainian producers with infrastructure, equipment, and technical support to improve berry production and market access.

