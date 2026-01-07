TSW Matchmaker makes debut during TSW trade fair

TSW, the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Trade Fair, brings together fruit and vegetable producers, buyers, distributors, processors, technology providers, and industry experts from across Europe and beyond. The 16th edition of TSW will take place on 23 and 24 January 2026 at the Targi Kielce Exhibition & Congress Centre in Kielce, Poland. The event will welcome around 500 exhibitors and approximately 20,000 professional visitors, reinforcing TSW's position as a key business meeting point for the European fresh produce sector.

Extensive conference programme designed for international participants

An integral part of TSW is its comprehensive conference programme, which focuses on practical knowledge, current challenges, and key trends in fruit and vegetable production. TSW 2026 will host the XVI Orchard Conference under the theme "Orchard Challenges 2026", as well as the XIII Strawberry Conference, both offering simultaneous interpretation into English. In addition, the programme includes the IV Raspberry Conference, the III Currant Conference, the III Under Cover Crops Conference, and the II Viticulture Conference.

To ensure accessibility for international participants, all other conferences will be translated into English with the support of artificial intelligence. The English translation will be displayed as real-time text on screens in the conference halls, allowing international visitors to fully engage with the content.

Business Zone & TSW Matchmaker: A space for producers and buyers

TSW 2026 is not only about knowledge exchange, but above all about creating real business opportunities. The Business Zone has been designed specifically for buyers and retail chains, as well as fruit and vegetable producers, producer groups, exporters, distributors, and processing companies. It provides a dedicated space for discussions on cooperation, partnerships, and commercial contracts.

New at TSW 2026 is the introduction of TSW Matchmaker, a dedicated application that enables participants to create professional business profiles, search for potential partners, and arrange one-to-one meetings in advance of the trade fair. Scheduling meetings via the application will be available from 1 January 2026 for participants who purchase a Business Zone ticket. This solution allows both producers and buyers to arrive at TSW with a ready-made meeting schedule, maximizing the effectiveness of their participation.

Why attend TSW 2026?

TSW 2026 offers direct access to key fruit and vegetable producers and buyers in Central and Eastern Europe, combined with high-quality, practice-oriented conference content. The event is designed with international participants in mind, offering advanced translation solutions and structured, effective B2B networking. Over two intensive days, the focus is firmly on achieving concrete business outcomes.

Event Information

TSW – Fruit and Vegetable Industry Trade Fair will take place on 23–24 January 2026 at the Targi Kielce Exhibition & Congress Centre in Kielce, Poland.

For more information:

Katarzyna Chojecka

TSW Fruit and Vegetable Industry Trade Fair

[email protected]

www.tsw.pl