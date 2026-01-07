New Zealand fruit exports reach US$3.54 billion in 2025

New Zealand's fruit exports increased by 28 per cent to 6.1 billion New Zealand dollars in the year ended November 2025, according to data released by Stats NZ. Based on the stated exchange rate, this equals approximately US$3.54 billion. The increase was supported by demand from China for gold kiwifruit and apples.

Stats NZ reported that this was the second time New Zealand's fruit exports exceeded 6 billion New Zealand dollars, after first reaching that level in the year ended October 2025.

Kiwifruit and apples accounted for more than 90 per cent of total fruit export value in the year ended November 2025, said Stats NZ international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward.

China was the main destination for New Zealand's gold kiwifruit, while the European Union was the leading market for green kiwifruit. China also remained New Zealand's largest apple market, accounting for more than one quarter of total apple export value.

Apple exports increased by 29 per cent compared with the previous year, equivalent to 280 million New Zealand dollars, or about US$162.4 million. Export volumes rose by 13 per cent, while average unit prices increased by 14 per cent over the same period.

Cherries generated export earnings of 125 million New Zealand dollars, equivalent to approximately US$72.5 million. Avocado exports reached 107 million New Zealand dollars, or about US$62.1 million, according to Stats NZ figures.

The data highlight the continued concentration of New Zealand's fruit export sector around a limited number of crops and markets, with kiwifruit and apples remaining the dominant categories by value.

Source: Xinhua News