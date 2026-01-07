Malaga fruit and vegetable turnover falls to €633 million

The agricultural sector in Malaga recorded a weaker performance in 2025, according to the annual assessment published by the Agricultural Association of Young Farmers (ASAJA). Turnover from crop production in the province reached €633 million, down from €672 million the previous year. ASAJA attributed the decline mainly to the lingering effects of prolonged drought conditions and increased competition from imports originating outside the European Union. Despite periods of rainfall in spring, water availability for aquifers remained limited, restricting recovery in many fruit and vegetable production areas.

Within the fruit and vegetable sector, avocados were the main crop to show improvement, with production levels approaching those seen before the drought. Horticultural crops accounted for at 24%, and tropical crops, including avocados, at 20%. Citrus and herbaceous crops each represented around 6%. ASAJA noted that production and turnover could be higher with more reliable water supplies, pointing to the need for long-term water management solutions. Labour availability was also cited as an ongoing challenge for fruit and vegetable growers across the province.

Source: SUR in English