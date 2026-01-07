Farm profitability report points to fruit price gains and potato price decline

Early estimates for 2025 indicate that agricultural price developments in the European Union remain uneven following the market corrections seen in 2024. While average output prices have returned to moderate growth, price movements continue to vary widely between crop categories, reflecting shifting supply conditions, input costs, and market demand across the bloc.

Early estimates for 2025 show that fruit and vegetable prices in the European Union followed mixed trends. Average fruit prices increased by around 10% compared with 2024, reflecting higher values after a weaker year. In contrast, potato prices, including seed potatoes, declined sharply by 22%. These developments highlight continued volatility across fruit and vegetable markets, even as overall agricultural output prices in the EU rose by 3% year on year.



NFU response

The National Farmers' Union has responded to the publication of the government-commissioned Farm Profitability Review, stating that it will review the findings and recommendations in detail.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the report recognises the range of pressures facing British farming businesses, including geopolitical uncertainty, trade agreements, volatility in prices, extreme weather, uncertainty around environmental schemes, and proposed changes to inheritance tax. According to the NFU, the review correctly identifies the need for reforms aimed at improving competitiveness and profitability, which it views as necessary for both farm business resilience and the government's wider economic objectives.

© NFU

The NFU noted that the review highlights the importance of long-term financial resilience in farming and its role within the UK food and drink sector, which contributes £153 billion to the economy and supports more than four million jobs. Bradshaw said that the priorities identified by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs align with areas previously raised by the NFU in its submission to the review.

Among the measures referenced in the response is the proposed creation of a farming and food partnership board focused on profitability and food security, intended to strengthen coordination between government and industry. The NFU also pointed to supply chain fairness, planning reform, and export development as areas requiring continued attention to support farm incomes.

The organisation said that while private finance could play a role in generating new income streams and supporting environmental outcomes, challenges remain in scaling these models beyond pilot stages. It added that clarity is still needed on policies such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive and on proposed inheritance tax changes affecting family farms.

The NFU concluded that responsibility now lies with Defra to progress the priority areas identified in the review and said it remains prepared to engage with the government on policies affecting farm profitability and the future of UK agriculture.

To view the full report, click here.

© NFUFor more information:

Jo Rector

NFU

Tel: +44 (0) 2476 858 686

Email: [email protected]

www.nfuonline.com