Fibre-based punnet developed for fresh produce

Metsä Group's company, Metsä Spring, has developed a new fibre-based punnet, Muoto, intended for use in the packaging of berries, fruit, and vegetables. The product forms part of the Muoto Uncoated Fibre Series, which focuses on uncoated fibre packaging solutions.

© Metsa

The Muoto punnet will be available in two sizes and is scheduled to enter market testing from January 2026. At this pre-commercial stage, Metsä Spring is seeking input from packaging industry participants to support further testing and development.

According to Metsä Spring, the development of fibre-based packaging is taking place against the backdrop of upcoming changes to European packaging legislation. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is expected to influence material choices and design requirements within the packaging sector in the coming years.

© Metsa

"Our Muoto packages are durable, do not contain plastic, can be recycled, and meet the strict requirements of the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation. Since the new legislation is likely to enter into force in 2030, now is the best time to start looking for alternative solutions for packaging fresh products," says Tarja Heikkilä, Muoto Product Manager at Metsä Spring.

© Metsa

Metsä Spring cites a market survey indicating that several billion packages are used annually for fresh produce packaging in Europe. The company notes that replacing plastic packaging with fibre-based alternatives could reduce the use of single-use plastics in this segment.

© Metsa

The Muoto packaging concept is based on a production process in which wet wood pulp is formed directly into three-dimensional packaging without intermediate steps. According to Metsä Spring, this process allows finished packaging to be delivered directly to customers once manufactured.

© MetsaFor more information:

Tarja Heikkilä

Metsä Spring

Email: [email protected]

www.metsagroup.com