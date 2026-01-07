French apple season in India backed by 1.485 million ton crop

The Interprofessional Association for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, known as Interfel, is promoting the new French apple season in India as part of a broader European fruit and vegetable outreach programme.

French apples are being presented to the Indian market following a 2025 harvest that shows stable production levels. French apple output for 2025 is estimated at 1.485 million tonnes, representing a 4% increase compared with 2024 and a level 3% above the three-year average. Production stability has been maintained despite weather-related challenges affecting several other apple-producing regions globally.

© Interfel

The 2025 crop reflects a balanced varietal structure. Volumes of widely grown international varieties such as Gala, Golden, Granny Smith, Fuji, and red-skinned apples are expected to decline slightly by around 1%. Club varieties, including Pink Lady®, Jazz, Joya, and Juliet®, are forecast to increase by 2%. Traditional French varieties such as Chantecler, Canada, and Boskoop are projected to rise by 3%, primarily serving domestic and regional markets.

Newer apple varieties are expanding more rapidly. Production of emerging varieties is expected to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2025, representing a 51% increase compared with the previous year. This growth reflects ongoing varietal development and orchard renewal within the French apple sector.

French apple production is supported by long-standing cultivation practices that focus on resource management and environmental considerations. Growers use techniques such as precision irrigation, soil management, and integrated pest control systems aimed at maintaining orchard productivity while managing water and land use. These practices are applied across commercial orchards supplying both domestic and export markets.

As part of seasonal promotion activities in India, a European-backed campaign began with a media workshop held on 17 December at Food Square. The event included tastings of different French apple varieties and demonstrations of their use in food and beverage applications.

Following the media launch, further activities are planned in retail and public spaces, including in-store tastings and consumer engagement events. French apple varieties such as Royal Gala, Granny Smith, and Pixie are scheduled to be available through major retail channels in India during the season.

France's apple sector includes more than 1,300 growers, supplying both domestic and export markets. The 2025 season reflects continued production continuity, varietal diversification, and market outreach as French apples maintain their presence in international markets, including India.

