Turkey showcases BATEM-bred orange varieties

Orange varieties developed by the Western Mediterranean Agricultural Research Institute, known as BATEM, were presented during a promotional event in Antalya. The varieties have been bred, registered, and introduced to international markets as part of ongoing research and development activities in the region.

Antalya accounts for a large share of Turkey's fresh fruit and vegetable exports and plays a central role in introducing new agricultural varieties into commercial production. BATEM conducts research activities at five locations across Antalya and has developed a total of 185 plant varieties, ranging from sesame to tropical crops.

The event was attended by Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin and focused on orange varieties developed by BATEM that represent around 80 per cent of Turkey's total orange production. Ten orange varieties were presented: Finike Yerli, Alanya Dilimli, BATEM Şekeri, BATEM Fatihi, BATEM Baharı, Navelina, Valencia Late, Moro, Yafa, and Washington Navel.

The presentation took place at BATEM's Muratpaşa Campus. During the event, the role of agriculture as a strategic sector was highlighted, along with the contribution of BATEM-developed orange varieties to production in the Antalya region.

The program was organised by the Antalya Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry. In addition to the variety presentation, the event included food prepared using oranges and exhibitions related to agriculture and citrus production. The program concluded with a visit to the orange collection garden, where the showcased varieties are maintained.

