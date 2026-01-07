Türkiye mandarin exports reach US$614.99 million record

Türkiye's mandarin exports reached a record level in the first eleven months of the year, according to data from the Aegean Exporters' Associations. Between January and November, export value rose 61% year over year to US$614.99 million. Export volume over the same period increased by 18% to 690,014 tons, compared with 583,243 tons in the same months last year.

The eleven-month export value has already exceeded the previous full-year record of US$575 million, which was set in 2023, by approximately US$39 million.

Russia was the largest destination for Turkish mandarins during the period, with imports totaling 356,341 tons valued at US$237.08 million. Iraq ranked second with purchases worth US$203.03 million, followed by Ukraine with imports valued at US$48.35 million.

According to Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters' Association Chairman Hayrettin Ucak, the mandarin season is expected to continue for another 1.5 months, with exports potentially reaching US$750 million by the end of the year.

"This year, prices were quite favorable, and we had a chance to compete with rival countries," Ucak told state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), adding, "Allah willing, we will break this record every year."

Ucak said that the Mediterranean and Aegean regions remain key citrus production areas, with yields higher this year, particularly in Adana and Mersin. He noted that early-season market conditions were challenging. "At the beginning of the season, mandarins didn't sell because of excess production and warm weather. But as the weather cooled, demand for mandarins increased. Our producers are having a good season," Ucak said.

Ucak also addressed export compliance, stating that no pesticide residue-related rejections have been reported so far this season. "As exporters, we are trying to promote and sell our products without leaving any country unvisited," he said, adding, "So far, we have not heard of any product returned due to pesticide residue. This development has also provided serious benefits."

The mandarin performance reflects broader citrus export dynamics in Türkiye this season, with higher volumes and values recorded across multiple markets as the campaign continues.

