Fruchtwelt Bodensee focuses on current trends and challenges in fruit growing

Fruchtwelt Bodensee offers an exciting exchange between practice, research, and politics from February 20 to 22, 2026, at the Friedrichshafen Exhibition Center for all representatives of the fruit-growing and agricultural sectors as well as the distillery industry. In the presence of State Secretary Sabine Kurtz from the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Food, Rural Affairs, and Consumer Protection, the Bodensee-Obstbautage will be opened on the Friday of the trade fair. The subsequent panel discussion will focus on possible causes for the current change in apple consumption behavior, especially among the younger generation. New this year is a demo area where machines and equipment will be demonstrated. For the first time, the Association of Small and Fruit Distillers will offer daily short lectures followed by tastings of cocktails made with fruit brandies. The diverse supporting program of lectures, discussions, and workshops will take place on two stages and can already be viewed online.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Exhibitors at Fruchtwelt Bodensee 2024

Fruchtwelt Bodensee program available online

Commercial fruit growing, distillation, and agricultural technology are the fields in which Fruchtwelt Bodensee provides high-quality inspiration. The program for the Bodensee-Obstbautage, featuring renowned speakers from the fields of practice and science, can already be viewed online and is organized primarily by the Obstregion Bodensee, the Kompetenzzentrum Obstbau Bodensee (KOB), the Lake Constance District Office, the Allgäu-Oberschwaben Farmers' Association, the Kreislandfrauen Verband Tettnang, the Marktgemeinschaft Bodenseeobst, and the Württembergische Obstgenossenschaft. This year's central topics are water management, agrivoltaics, digital aids in the farm office and in the field, the use of plant protection products, and consumer research.

Around 350 exhibiting companies will showcase their latest products and services, with special areas focusing on farm shops, research and development, and education. Companies that have only recently entered the market will showcase their new products, such as apple harvesting machines, agricultural drones, and photovoltaic systems, in the start-up area.

Excursion to the Kompetenzzentrum Obstbau Bodensee (KOB)

The KOB Bavendorf will open its doors to all interested parties on the day before the trade fair for an exclusive insight into current projects. On Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m., visitors can view plantings with different rootstocks, varieties, and training systems at the research facility for yield physiology and production technology. In addition, research is being conducted to determine whether the improved light conditions resulting from a narrow fruit wall optimize yield and increase fruit quality. In addition, the Harvesting, Storage, and Fruit Quality Department will present current storage trials with a focus on energy savings, intelligent DCA control, and results of the new refrigerant regulation. Registration for the excursion, which is subject to a fee, is now open via the Fruchtwelt Bodensee ticket shop.

For more information and registration:

www.fruchtwelt-bodensee.de

https://www.instagram.com/fruchtwelt.bodensee/