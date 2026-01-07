Sharp decline in Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable exports

The spring frost in Turkey has had a major impact on export volumes of fresh vegetables and, in particular, fresh fruit. Fresh fruit and vegetable exports this year are expected to be almost 30% lower than in 2024. Even last year, export volumes were already well below those of previous years.

Turkey's total fresh fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach just over 3.0 million tons this year. In 2024, exports still amounted to 4.1 million tons, and in 2023 to around 4.7 million tons. More than 5 million tons were exported in 2021.

© Jan Kees Boon

Exports to almost all countries lower; Russia remains main customer

Exports of Turkish fresh produce declined substantially this year to almost all destination markets. Russia remains by far the largest buyer, with a share of just under 30% of total exports. In the first ten months of this year, exports to Russia fell by more than a quarter. This is expected to bring the volume below the 1 million tons mark for the first time in a long period. Just a few years ago, exports to Russia stood at around 1.4 million tons.

Exports to all other countries combined also decreased sharply. In the first ten months of this year, this volume amounted to just over 2.1 million tons, compared with almost 3.0 million tons in 2024 and around 3.4 million tons in 2023. After Russia, Iraq, Ukraine, Romania, Germany, and Syria are the main buyers of Turkish fresh fruit and vegetables.

Declining exports since April 2024

From April 2024 onwards, Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable exports declined sharply. This downward trend continued in 2025.

© Jan Kees Boon

Especially sharp decline in fruit

Almost all major product groups recorded a strong decline in exports. The decrease in the most important product, mandarins, remained relatively limited, with a drop of 7%. However, for the second most important product, lemons, the decline was very sharp. In the first ten months of this year, exports were 40% lower, while exports had already fallen by more than 10% last year.

Tomatoes are the third most important export product. Exports of tomatoes also fell sharply in the first ten months of this year, by around 25%.

Turkish apple exports collapsed this year. In the first ten months, export volumes were less than half of last year's level, while even then, there had already been a clear decline. The drop was even more pronounced for peaches and nectarines and for oranges. In both cases, exports in the first ten months were only one-third of the volume recorded in the same period of 2024.

© Jan Kees Boon

Exceptions: Watermelons, onions, and cucumbers

Watermelons, onions, and cucumbers are exceptions to the overall downward trend. Exports of these products actually increased this year. Watermelons are expected to record record exports this year. Turkish onion exports, however, still remain well below the levels seen a few years ago.

