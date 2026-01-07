Kyrgyzstan’s potato imports surge in 2025, China remains key supplier

In the first nine months of 2025, Kyrgyzstan imported 28,256 tons of potatoes worth $11.38 million. By comparison, the total imports for 2024 were only 508 tons valued at $0.3 million, according to the National Statistical Committee.

China accounted for the majority of imports, supplying 21,994 tons (78% of total imports) worth $7.82 million. In 2024, imports from China were negligible at 5.3 tons worth $2,000.

Other significant suppliers in 2025 included:

Pakistan: 5,110 tons: $2.52 million (none in 2024)

Netherlands: 806 tons: $711,000 (107 tons: $79,000 in 2024)

Germany: 276 tons: $309,000 (85 tons: $96,000 in 2024)

Russia: 9 tons: $3,000 (304 tons: $120,000 in 2024)

Mongolia: 42 tons: $15,000 (none in 2024)

Kazakhstan: 16 tons

Uzbekistan: 3 tons

The data shows a substantial increase in potato imports for Kyrgyzstan in 2025, with China clearly remaining the primary source, while imports from several other countries, including Pakistan and the Netherlands, have also grown compared to 2024.

Source: www.tazabek.kg