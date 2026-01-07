Mandarin harvest in Georgia faces export challenges amid political and logistical pressures

Citrus harvesting in Georgia's Adjara region is proceeding under complex conditions. According to Vaja Mkurnalidze, director of Agro Invest Service, while fruit quality has improved this season, thanks to favorable weather that allowed mandarins to ripen fully, a contrast to previous years when many had to be harvested green, farmers face significant difficulties in marketing and exporting the crop. Local markets remain largely inactive, and reliable exporters are scarce, creating challenges despite the higher yields.

The disruption is primarily linked to geopolitical developments. Traditionally, Ukraine was a major market for Georgian mandarins before 2022, but the war effectively cut off that channel. Russia then became the principal export destination, yet logistical complications and unstable trade conditions there now present major hurdles. Border crossings, such as the Larsi checkpoint, have historically caused spoilage due to long queues and harsh weather.

Additionally, financial transactions with Russian partners have become complicated, deterring many long-standing exporters. Mkurnalidze notes that several exporters who previously handled 500–1,000 tons annually have withdrawn entirely from the business this year.

