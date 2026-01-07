Maastricht Aachen Airport regains phytosanitary inspection approval

Maastricht Aachen Airport's Cargo Terminal East has been reapproved as a Phytosanitary Inspection Centre by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (Nederlandse Voedsel en Warenautoriteit, NVWA). As a result, flowers, fruit, vegetables, and other plant-based products can continue to enter the European Union via the airport, with inspections carried out on site to check for harmful organisms and compliance with plant health standards.

To retain this status, the airport was required to meet NVWA criteria relating to staffing, facilities, biosafety procedures, and the handling of non-compliant or high-risk consignments. The updated Cargo Terminal East complies with current requirements for phytosanitary inspection sites, including cleanable unloading and storage areas, adequate lighting, and a designated inspection area equipped with washing facilities and hot water.

According to Maastricht Aachen Airport, large volumes of plant-based products pass through the site daily, including strawberries and peppers from Egypt and flowers from Africa and South America. Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development at the airport, noted that inspections at the terminal remain an integral part of handling these flows and ensuring compliance with EU plant health regulations.

The reapproval allows Maastricht Aachen Airport to continue operating as an entry point for plant products requiring phytosanitary control under EU rules.

