Moldovan table grape growers enter EU retail market via group certification

Nine table grape producers from Moldova's southern districts of Cahul and Taraclia obtained Global G.A.P. certification in December, a step that allows them to supply fresh grapes directly to EU retail chains. The certification process, which lasted most of the 2025 season, was implemented through a group model supported by the Moldova Fruct Association and the Swiss development organisation Helvetas, according to Logos Press.

The growers were organised into two producer groups and received technical assistance and advisory support focused on food safety management systems. This approach enabled small and medium-sized farms to meet Global G.A.P. requirements that are typically difficult to achieve individually due to cost, administrative burden, and lack of in-house expertise.

As a result of the joint certification process, participating farms introduced standardised production practices, improved traceability, and aligned with post-harvest handling requirements. This made it possible to form uniform batches of table grapes that comply with EU supermarket standards for quality and food safety. Producers also report better cost control and a clearer understanding of market requirements.

One of the certified growers stated that group certification made the process feasible and opened opportunities for direct exports to Germany, Poland, and Romania without intermediaries. Producers involved in the program aim to further increase output and improve quality to maintain competitiveness in the EU market.

Data from the Global G.A.P. public database indicate that Moldova currently has 36 small and medium-sized table grape producers with valid certification.

Source: logos-pres.md