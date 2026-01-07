Ukraine tests industrial peanut cultivation in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions

In the 2025 season, nearly 35 hectares in the Kharkiv region were dedicated to peanut cultivation. For the first time, the crop was also sown in the Chernihiv region on 5 hectares to evaluate its potential in different soil and climate conditions, reports SEEDS.

Average yields this season reached around 1 ton per hectare. During the growing period, the crop required careful attention and precise agronomic practices.

After harvesting, peanuts were further dried in a dryer to ensure maximum product quality.

"This season required adapting the technology to our conditions. Some tasks had to be done manually, as specialized peanut equipment is almost nonexistent in Ukraine. At the same time, we saw that the crop can adapt to Kharkiv's climate. The results clearly indicate what needs attention next year. For us, this is not just an experiment but a practical study of the potential for industrial peanut cultivation," said Gennadiy Maly, chief agronomist of Agrotrade Group.

The results of this season will form the basis for further improving cultivation technology and deciding on scaling up the crop in the coming years.

Source: www.seeds.org.ua