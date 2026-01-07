Cyprus pays €10.2 million to growers in drought compensation

Cyprus has paid out compensation to farmers and producer groups affected by severe drought, according to the Agriculture Department, as part of efforts to offset income losses linked to prolonged dry conditions.

In total, 2,516 applications were approved in 2025 for losses sustained during 2024, which authorities described as one of the most difficult years for agriculture on the island. Record low rainfall and high temperatures reduced yields and quality across fruit and vegetable production, including citrus fruit, vegetables, potatoes, and avocados.

The payments form part of a broader Support Plan developed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment in consultation with agricultural stakeholders. "The support provides substantial relief to producers affected by extreme drought conditions," the department said in a statement.

Under Measure 23 of the Rural Development Program 2014–2020, lump-sum aid was granted to growers across the eligible fruit and vegetable sectors, as well as to producer organisations. Both professional and non-professional farmers were eligible, with applications assessed using official estimates, provincial data, and agricultural registers.

Professional farmers accounted for most applications. However, around half of the eligible deciduous fruit areas, including walnuts and almonds, did not submit applications.

According to the Agriculture Department, the drought affected not only crop output but also water availability, with reduced reservoir levels placing further pressure on irrigation systems. These constraints directly impacted farm income, prompting state intervention to support continued production.

The drought was officially recognised as a natural disaster, allowing the Council of Ministers to approve compensation payments and water management measures for irrigation and supply. Eligibility required documented losses of at least 30%, measured either in actual production or potential output.

In addition, the European Commission provided exceptional support from the agricultural reserve, amounting to US$3.8 million, which was paid in September 2025 as part of wider EU measures addressing climate-related impacts on agriculture.

The Agriculture Department stated that Cyprus remains affected by drought conditions, now in their fourth consecutive year. Authorities said they continue to work with agricultural organisations to monitor losses in fruit and vegetable production and to assess the need for further support.

"Ensuring the sustainability of agricultural production and supporting producers affected by the climate crisis remains our top priority," the department said.

