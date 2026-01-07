APM Terminals signs Apapa barge lease agreement through 2031

APM Terminals and Barging Marine Solutions Ltd have signed an exclusive lease agreement running until September 2031 to expand terminal and barge services in and around Apapa, Lagos. The agreement focuses on increasing capacity and improving landside and barge connections to support cargo flows and shipping operations in the area.

The agreement was signed by representatives from both companies, including Igor van den Essen, Regional Managing Director Africa and Europe, and Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, as well as Karim Said, CEO of Barging Marine Solutions Ltd and GMT Nigeria Ltd. Also present were Philippe Soulier, Founder of GMT Nigeria Ltd, and Frederik Klinke, Nigeria Country Managing Director for APM Terminals.

© APM Terminals

According to Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, the agreement reflects continued activity in the Nigerian market and the need to take steps to develop terminal capacity and plan for future investments in Lagos. He noted that Barging Marine Solutions has an established operating model and that the collaboration is intended to support further development of terminal services.

Karim Said, CEO of Barging Marine Solutions Ltd, said the agreement builds on existing cooperation between the two companies and is aimed at providing additional logistics capacity by combining terminal and barging operations.

The facilities covered by the agreement include two waterfront and inland container terminals, along with barge services designed to provide an alternative to road transport. These services are intended to reduce reliance on trucking, ease road congestion, and address logistics constraints linked to road-based transport.

Frederik Klinke, Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria, stated that expanded barge services and the use of inland container depots are expected to contribute to improvements in reliability and coordination across the supply chain.

Under the agreement, Barging Marine Solutions Ltd, which operates as part of GMT Nigeria Ltd, will manage the services for APM Terminals. Both companies will work together to develop operational solutions linked to terminal and barge capacity within the Apapa logistics corridor.

© APM TerminalsFor more information:

