Mercadona acquires Logifruit

Mercadona has formalized an agreement to acquire Logifruit, a company specializing in reusable packaging management. The goal is to improve Mercadona's logistics coordination and increase the efficiency and sustainability of its distribution network. This deal involves integrating Logifruit's nearly 1,600 employees into the distribution group's workforce.

The transaction is pending approval from the competition authorities and the usual administrative procedures for this type of deal. Once approved, it will enable Mercadona to optimize resources and leverage synergies, enhancing its logistics chain and developing a model aligned with circular economy principles.

The company states that integrating Logifruit is part of its strategy to build its own logistics system focused on innovation and sustainability. This approach, which the company has supported for over three decades, aims to ensure operational efficiency and high-quality service.

Mercadona's logistics general manager, David Cid, praised Pedro Ballester, Logifruit's president, for creating a pioneering project and for their ongoing collaboration. Cid said the integration will boost efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in logistics.

Ballester noted that the partnership between the companies began in 1996 to customize a service to Mercadona's needs and gain a competitive edge. He believes Logifruit's development over this period has led to increased specialization and efficiency, which its integration into the distribution group will further strengthen.

Source: efeagro.com