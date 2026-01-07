Winter onions in Ukraine show profitability and export potential

Winter onions are an industrial crop in Ukraine, with production largely mechanized, allowing efficient operation even in fluctuating market conditions. The crop has steady demand from processors and retail consumers, minimizing risks for producers, according to Vitaliy Bilan, founder of the farm Pan Bilan.

Optimal sowing occurs between late August and early September. Early sowing can cause bolting, while late sowing may result in underdeveloped plants and reduced yields. Winter onions develop leaf mass earlier than spring onions, lowering pest risks and supporting preventive treatments against onion fly in autumn. Winter onions can be stored for 3–4 months under ventilated conditions without quality loss.

Economically, winter onions offer early market access and higher prices. A 20-hectare project requires approximately UAH 8 million (€200,000) and is projected to generate UAH 12 million (€300,000) in gross revenue, achieving 50% profitability. Early hybrids yield less but can fetch UAH 21–22/kg (€0.53–0.55) in late May–early June, while later varieties extend the harvest season to 50 days. Experienced farmers achieve yields of 50–90 t/ha, generating up to UAH 700,000/ha (€17,500/ha) from exports.

Winter onions have strong export potential, competing with Spain, Italy, Morocco, and Egypt. European market prices are around €0.20/kg (UAH 10/kg), with VAT refunds increasing net revenue to UAH 12/kg. Current initiatives test shipments to Romania and other EU countries, with small farms able to integrate into a shared logistics system for stable income even from 1–2 ha plots.

South Korean hybrids tested in Ukraine show potential yields above 80 t/ha, uniform bulb size over 90%, and winter hardiness near 100%. The project also uses biopreparations to reduce chemical treatments and lower production costs.

Winter onions are mainly grown in southern and central Ukraine, where irrigation supports emergence and spring feeding ensures bulb development. Early leaf mass reduces summer irrigation needs, providing a buffer against adverse weather.

