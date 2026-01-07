Italian wholesaler opens at New Covent Garden Market

Italian fresh produce wholesaler Euro Harvest will open its wholesale unit at New Covent Garden Market to customers and partners on Saturday, December 20, between 9 am and 2 pm.

© Euro Harvest

The open day is intended to provide visitors with insight into the wholesale environment and the range of Italian produce handled at the market. According to Euro Harvest Sales Director Stefano Mor, the focus will be on seasonal products and ingredients commonly used in Italian cooking during the Christmas period. Mor joined Euro Harvest in 2024 after running his own fresh produce business.

© Euro Harvest

The event will be hosted by Euro Harvest owner Franco Antonucci and his wife, Michela, who supports the company's brand activities. Mor said the aim is to show how Euro Harvest operates within the wider New Covent Garden Market ecosystem and to highlight the role of wholesale businesses supplying Italian produce to the UK market. The company has invited chefs and business owners it works with to attend, with an emphasis on direct interaction and product sampling.

Two Euro Harvest clients will also take part in the event. Take a Bite and Smile will present a selection of vegan Italian meals, which are usually sold through its retail outlet on Battersea's Northcote Road. Specialist importer Domomea will showcase products sourced from Sardinia.

Euro Harvest operates within the Fruit and Vegetable Market at New Covent Garden Market and is one of three Italian-focused wholesalers based there, alongside Vincenzo's and La Sovrana.

The open day offers an opportunity for visitors to observe wholesale operations and engage directly with suppliers and clients active in the Italian fresh produce segment.

