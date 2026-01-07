European Commission proposes food safety package

The European Commission has proposed a package of measures to simplify and streamline EU food and feed safety legislation. The proposal covers a broad range of rules, including those related to plant protection products, biocidal products, animal feed, official controls, and animal health and welfare.

According to the Commission, the package is intended to reduce administrative burdens while maintaining existing EU standards for food and feed safety, health, and environmental protection. The Commission estimates that the measures could lead to more than €1 billion in reduced compliance costs, including over €428 million annually for EU businesses and €661 million annually for national administrations. Combined annual administrative savings for businesses and public authorities are estimated at €939 million.

© European Commission

The food and feed safety package is part of the Commission's wider effort to reduce regulatory burdens. Together with other simplification initiatives presented on the same day, the Commission reported progress toward its target of €37.5 billion in administrative savings, with approximately €14.3 billion identified so far.

The proposal includes changes affecting agricultural production and the agri-food supply chain. Measures include accelerating market access procedures for bio-pesticides, making renewal processes for pesticides and biocides more targeted and faster, easing renewal obligations for feed additive authorisations, and expanding the use of digital labelling for feed additives. The package also includes facilitating market access for fermentation products, simplifying accreditation rules for official laboratories, applying a more pragmatic approach to border controls for plant products, and adapting bovine spongiform encephalopathy surveillance requirements in line with scientific evidence. The Commission also stated it is working toward aligning production standards for imports in relation to pesticide residues, based on the outcome of an ongoing impact assessment.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, said: "Today's Food and Feed Safety Omnibus shows once again that we can strengthen our competitiveness through smarter, simpler regulation, while maintaining standards. Our proposals remove overlaps in requirements and reporting, address legal uncertainties, and eliminate procedures that had little added value."

Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, said: "This simplification package is creating a more efficient and effective agri-food system, maintaining our very high food safety standards. At the heart of this Package is our commitment to supporting EU farmers."

Christophe Hansen, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, added: "Farmers are entrepreneurs and need a supportive legislative framework to invest, innovate, farm in a nature-friendly way, and remain competitive. With today's package, the Commission delivers on key commitments from the Vision on Agriculture and Food to farmers."

The legislative proposal will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council for consideration and adoption.

© European CommissionFor more information:

