Croatia police uncover cocaine smuggling hidden in fruit transport

Police officers from Croatia's National Police Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime, working with the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime, have completed an investigation into two men suspected of organised crime and the unauthorised production and trafficking of narcotic drugs. During the investigation, a total of 55 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

According to police findings, a 43-year-old and a 48-year-old, together with several other individuals, organised an international cocaine smuggling network operating in Croatia, Spain, and other European Union countries between May 2024 and early 2025. In one case, the drugs were transported under the guise of legal shipments of nectarines and were discovered during a border check in France.

The value of the seized cocaine is estimated at least about US$2.1 million.

The investigation indicates that the 43-year-old had a central role in organising the operation. He is suspected of planning the collection, transport, and delivery of the drugs, arranging vehicles and drivers, and determining routes and collection points. The 48-year-old is suspected of using companies registered in Germany and Slovenia to rent trucks and drivers. These vehicles were then used to transport narcotics concealed within legal cargo. Police also suspect that the drivers involved took additional steps to conceal the illegal activity.

In June 2024, authorities reportedly seized at least 55 kilograms of cocaine on the territory of Croatia and Spain. The drugs were intended for further transport to Croatia. In one operation, a truck driver was arrested at the French border, where the cocaine was discovered during inspection.

The case highlights how fresh produce logistics can be misused for illegal transport due to regular cross-border movements and time-sensitive cargo. For growers, exporters, and logistics operators, the case underlines the importance of traceability, transparency, and controls within supply chains.

The 48-year-old suspect has been handed over to the detention supervisor, and a criminal report has been filed against him with USKOK. The 43-year-old is currently unavailable to police and is being actively sought.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to examine the wider network involved in the smuggling operation.

Source: GazetaExpress