250 guests and sponsorship record at the 25th anniversary of the GFI

GFI, the Federal Association of German-speaking Wholesale Markets, Weekly Markets, and Market Halls, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The sector can look forward to a few surprises on this occasion. One highlight: the FRUCTINALE anniversary special in a new, spectacular location.

The association will traditionally host the FRUCTINALE, an exclusive industry platform for fresh networking, on the evening of Thursday, February 5, 2026, during Fruit Logistica 2026. Uwe Kluge, GFI CEO (and managing director of Duisburg Kontor GmbH), is looking forward to a very special edition of the event: "The Fructinale will be an anniversary special. For 25 years, we have been passionately committed to our markets and their role in the value chain of fresh produce. And we will be celebrating this in a new location, the DEEP."

© GFI

New sponsorship record

The spectacular columned cathedral beneath the former Bötzow brewery on Prenzlauer Allee offers an exclusive atmosphere, innovative technology, and fresh catering directly from the on-site kitchen. There will also be plenty of variety after a busy day at the trade fair. "In addition to the traditional presentation of our Buddy Bears to friends and partners in the sector, guests can look forward to atmospheric show acts. Of course, there will also be plenty of time for encounters and good conversations," says Kluge.

The chairman is excited for the broad support from numerous sponsors from the fields of production, wholesale, logistics, services, and media: "Thank you to the partners who have been with us from the beginning and to the many new sponsors. Once again, we have a record number of sponsors."

Visit the GFI and partners' booth at Fruit Logistica: Hall 21 | E-60.

For more information and registration:

Frank Willhausen

Phone +49 (0)178 4256738

E-mail [email protected]

www.fructinale.de