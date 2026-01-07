New venue and expansion of exhibitor spectrum announced

On September 9 and 10, 2026, Potato Europe will return to Germany after four years. The DLG (Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft) has chosen a new venue for the event, namely the Rittergut Gestorf Springe near Hanover. Parallel to the established trade event, the SugarBeet Expo for the sugar beet sector will also take place for the first time.

At the outdoor exhibition, numerous exhibitors will once again present the latest innovations in the fields of breeding, fertilization, plant protection, agricultural technology, and processing. The Union der Deutschen Kartoffelwirtschaft e.V. (UNIKA) will be there as the conceptual partner and initiator of the event, with Golden Geest-Kartoffeln Erzeugergesellschaft mbH as the regional partner. The DLG is also expanding its trade fair portfolio.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Exhibitors at the last Potato Europe at Gut Bockerode in 2022

About the event

The agricultural location in the Calenberger Land offers excellent opportunities for successful potato and sugar beet production. The Rittergut Gestorf 1 estate is part of the agricultural cooperative Agrarpartner Limberg KG. In addition to potatoes and sugar beets, the cooperative also grows wheat, rapeseed, peas, and corn for the biogas plant. The farm also includes a retirement home for horses.

Exhibitor registrations still possible

Interested companies have a wide range of opportunities to participate in PotatoEurope and SugarBeet Expo. Exhibitors can present their products and services in the trial field, at the machine demonstrations, on the open-air grounds, and in the tent hall.

For more information:

Dr. Wilfried Wolf

DLG

Tel. +49 (0) 69/24788-272

E-mail: [email protected]

www.potatoeurope.de