"This year, the main focus is on clearing our volumes"

In line with the nationwide trend, Bavarian potato farmers are also recording record-breaking yields this year. "We are well above the multi-year average. According to estimates, we are around 10 per cent above last year's yield, although waste is also comparatively lower by around 10 per cent. Another factor is the 13 per cent increase in acreage in Bavaria from 2024 to 2025 (source: Destatis/AMI). All in all, net yields are likely to be a fifth higher than last year," reports Johann Schmidt, managing director of Agrar ProTec Schmidt KG, based in Dinkelshausen.

The wholesaler is dedicated to the procurement and marketing of regional industrial, table, and peelable produce and has specialized in exports to other European countries over the years. "Our customers include buyers in Romania, Bulgaria, Czechia, Slovenia, and Croatia. In the latter two markets in particular, product requirements and quality standards are sometimes somewhat higher. Italy is relying less on imported goods this year, partly due to the good domestic harvest. Compared to our colleagues in northern Germany, we have the advantage of geographical proximity to the respective sales market, which means that freight costs are somewhat lower. Accordingly, people usually buy in Bavaria first before turning to suppliers in other parts of Germany."

© Agrar ProTec Schmidt KG

Johann Schmidt (m) works with his wife, two sons, and daughter-in-law to market regional table and industrial potatoes. Since last year, the company has been operating under the name Agrar ProTec Schmidt KG.

Prices a quarter below last year's level

Nevertheless, the export market is currently particularly competitive, Schmidt continues. "At the beginning of the season, we tried in vain to negotiate slight price increases. As a result, prices have been up to 60 per cent below last year's level for weeks. At the beginning of the early potato season, prices were still quite adequate. However, in line with the abundant harvest forecasts, they then fell sharply in June and July." According to Schmidt, a recovery in the market is not to be expected for now: "In my opinion, the market will remain tense, so that this year the primary focus will be on clearing the volumes."

© Agrar ProTec Schmidt KG

Decrease in acreage necessary

Due to attractive producer prices and corresponding reserves, the total cultivation area in Bavaria has been gradually expanded in recent years. This factor has also contributed significantly to this year's surplus. "We need a reduction in acreage of around 10-15 per cent in total German and European potato cultivation," says Schmidt, referring to the difficult market dynamics in the French fry and table potato sectors. "It should also not be forgotten that the fixed costs that each farm has to bear are significantly higher than they were 15-20 years ago. Accordingly, the respective farming businesses also need correspondingly good support."

