Castilla-La Mancha's Melon and Watermelon Inter-branch Organization: "It was a disastrous season"

Castilla-La Mancha's Melon and Watermelon Inter-branch Organization has examined data on the region's cultivated area for these fruits. In 2025, the cultivated area of melon and watermelon in Castilla-La Mancha, according to the Single Payment (PU) aid declaration, was approximately 10,574 hectares. This marks a 17% increase over the previous season and the largest area in the last 11 years, with 6,474 hectares of melon and 4,100 hectares of watermelon, up 15% and 20%, respectively.

The increase in area in Castilla-La Mancha, combined with other issues such as overlapping production with other autonomous regions, concentration of supply within the region, and decreased demand from international markets, led to a disastrous season. As a result, prices failed to cover production costs, leaving many melon and watermelon fields unharvested and causing significant losses for growers.

This situation highlights the importance of organizing and structuring this sector. Therefore, Castilla-La Mancha's melon and watermelon inter-branch organization has agreed to explore integrating the PGI Melon de la Mancha association with the inter-branch association. Both groups are expected to hold their assemblies by the end of January 2026 to decide on the potential integration and to develop an action plan to revive the melon and watermelon sector in Castilla-La Mancha.

