"The blood orange campaign is entering its peak"

"Favourable weather has accompanied the citrus fruit campaign so far. When it comes to blood orange types, the current cooler temperatures are favouring pigmentation. We are now (51st week of the year) entering the peak of the season, with larger volumes available on the market," reports Alessandro Barbera, owner and general manager of the group.

© Concetta Di Lunardo | FreshPlaza.com Alessandro Barbera (right) and Francesco Batticane.

"Over the past three years, we have doubled our lemon production to around 150 tonnes thanks to the members of Fruttosa, our producer cooperative. The lemon campaign started in October, but it is mainly from the Christmas period onwards that both volumes and fruit sizes increase."

© Barbera International S.R.L.

The Barbera group markets branded lemons, both organic and traditional, as well as PGI products with leaves, particularly for the French market.

"Considering cross-border production as well, the lemon season is characterised by lower than average volumes due to weather issues in the main European producing countries. A reduction in production of around 20% is estimated in Greece and Spain following the spring frost. Consequently, the pressure on the markets should be lower."

© Barbera International S.R.L.

"Products will be segmented by use on the domestic markets for the 2025/26 season as well, with a distinction between table oranges with medium-large grades ideal for eating in wedges, and those with smaller grades perfect for juicing. This is a way of better guiding consumers when they make their purchases. Table oranges are labelled Gustose Barbera, while juice oranges are Succose Barbera, both packed in girsac nets. The bands have been redesigned to be in line with the new brands. The commercial line dedicated to blood oranges under the Extra Rosse brand was also consolidated to offer a premium quality product with marked internal pigmentation."

© Barbera International S.R.L.

"The commercial balance of our branded products is growing and is decidedly positive: our marketing volumes are increasing on both the domestic and foreign markets. As for consumption, we are registering a positive trend, especially for fruit with a good Brix level, a homogeneous appearance, and aesthetically perfect. We aim for "total quality": that is, high quality in the fruit, in the service, and in the relationship with customers. We want to offer the best of Sicily, with healthy and genuine products grown in full respect of nature, and providing a fully pleasing taste experience."

© Barbera International S.R.L.

"All our branded products are marked by environmental sustainability. In our citrus groves, water management follows an innovative system of monitoring weather conditions and humidity levels, together with a modern drip sub-irrigation system. This allows us to reduce water consumption by about 30% while supplying plants with the correct amount, thereby saving about 94 million litres each year."

