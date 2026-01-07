A rewarding 2025: Optimistic outlook for the future

Despite facing certain challenges, particularly in the commercial sector, L'Ortolana continues to operate with a prevailing sense of optimism. We have achieved positive results that have reinforced our sense of assurance and strengthened our optimism for the future. We have faced several critical issues, yet the high quality of our products stands out and is well-recognized in the market," says Antimo Filetti of L'Ortolana.

While 2025 was a challenging and complex year, the strategic decisions made have proven effective in supporting the company's growth. A consistent focus on innovation, sustainability, and quality continues to drive development and enhance the agricultural company's market positioning.

This positive momentum has energized the entire team, which now looks toward 2026 with determination and a readiness to seize emerging opportunities.

"Looking ahead," Filetti continues, "we have set ambitious expansion goals. A key priority is broadening our market presence, particularly by highlighting the quality of our products. We plan to explore new distribution channels while strengthening existing ones, aiming for growth that is both sustainable and enduring."

© Ortolana

L'Ortolana has a wide range of products, which meet the various needs of both the retail and trade markets. Its selection includes: fresh vegetables, such as spring onions, fennel, cauliflower, carrots, radishes, and turnips, as well as seasonal fruits, including watermelon, strawberries, table grapes, and ripe melons.

L'Ortolana has a proven track record in the industry and carefully monitors each product through every step of the supply chain. This dedication to excellence has led to the development of a rapid and streamlined distribution network, ensuring that fresh, premium products reach consumers within just 48 hours.

© Ortolana

The most notable specialty is the spring onion with bulb, available from December to May. It perfectly exemplifies L'Ortolana's philosophy of combining quality and freshness to satisfy the most discerning palates. The spring onions are packaged in 40x60x9 cm wooden crates containing 10–12 bunches, and are sold in Northern European markets. This product is distributed under various brands, including L'Ortolana, Miss Natura, and Verdi Giorni.

L'Ortolana is committed to continuing down this path in the future, with clearly defined strategies and result-oriented goals.

For more information:

L'Ortolana Srl

Via de Riso, 16

84018 Scafati (SA) - Italy

+39 081 8638017

[email protected]

www.ortolana.it