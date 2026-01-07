Moldova destroys 7.5 tonnes of imported dill over pesticide exceedance

The Moldovan National Food Safety Agency (ANSA) reported the destruction of 7.5 tons of imported fresh dill after laboratory tests revealed penconazole levels nearly ten times above the permitted limit.

Inspectors seized the batch at the importer's warehouse. The entire shipment was sealed and destroyed under agency supervision, and none reached commercial networks or consumers.

Experts note that such violations usually result from:

Excessive use of plant protection products;

Application of doses exceeding label recommendations;

Ignoring the required waiting period between treatment and harvest.

The measures were taken under the National Program for Monitoring Nitrate and Pesticide Residues. ANSA maintains a zero-tolerance policy: all non-compliant imported products are removed and destroyed.

