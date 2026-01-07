Fresh produce buyers and retailers to meet in Bergamo on January 22

Several Italian retailers and international retail groups have confirmed their participation in the Fresh Food Leader B2B event, "International Meetings with Large-Scale Retailers," scheduled for 22 January 2026 in Bergamo. The event, now in its fourth edition, brings together fruit and vegetable producers with purchasing managers from retail chains operating across Europe.

According to the organisers, confirmed participants include three major Italian retailers, as well as international retail groups active in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. Buyers linked to the HoReCa channel from France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Romania, and Hungary are also expected to attend.

The event focuses on fresh produce sourcing and is aimed at facilitating direct contact between producers and buyers from retail chains that are expanding or adjusting their supplier bases. Participating purchasing managers are primarily seeking new suppliers, direct relationships with producers, and products that meet evolving market requirements.

The format differs from traditional trade fairs, as meetings are organised as one-to-one, pre-scheduled sessions between producers and buyers. Purchasing managers attend specifically to hold individual meetings, allowing producers to present their offers directly and discuss potential cooperation in a structured setting.

In addition to the in-person meetings, the organisers have introduced a supplier archive linked to the event. Participating companies will be included in this database, which allows retail buyers, including those not attending in person, to request contacts for specific products. Producers are then connected directly with interested buyers, without intermediaries.

Alongside large-scale retailers, the event also includes import-export companies, wholesalers, and HoReCa buyers. This mix of participants is intended to allow producers of different sizes to explore a range of potential distribution channels.

The 2026 edition is expected to follow a similar structure, with a focus on structured meetings, information exchange, and business discussions within the fresh produce sector.

