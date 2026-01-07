Citrus tops Egypt’s agricultural exports with over 2 million tons

Citrus fruits continue to top Egypt's agricultural exports, with total shipments exceeding 2 million tons, according to an official report submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, stated that total Egyptian agricultural exports have reached approximately 8.8 million tons so far this year. This represents an increase of nearly 750,000 tons compared with the same period last year.

The data were presented in a report submitted by Mohamed El-Mounsi, Head of the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine at the Agricultural Services and Monitoring Sector. The report outlined recent developments and performance indicators for Egypt's agricultural exports across a range of product categories.

According to the report, citrus fruits ranked first among Egyptian agricultural exports, with shipments exceeding 2 million tons. Fresh potatoes followed in second place at around 1.3m tons. Sweet potatoes ranked third with approximately 328,000 tons, while beans, both fresh and dry, placed fourth at about 312,000 tons. Fresh onions ranked fifth, with export volumes totalling roughly 282,000 tons.

The report also detailed export volumes for several other crops. Grape exports reached around 191,000 tons, while pomegranates accounted for 154,000 tons. Mango exports were reported at approximately 122,000 tons. Additional exported products included tomatoes, fresh strawberries, fresh garlic, and guava.

Together, these figures provide an overview of the current structure and volume distribution of Egypt's agricultural exports so far this year, with citrus maintaining its leading position within the export portfolio.

