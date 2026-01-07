Cameroon banana exports fall 45.5% in November

Cameroon's banana exports declined in November 2025, with shipments down 45.5 per cent compared with the same month in 2024. Data from the Banana Association of Cameroon indicates volumes fell from 27,007 tons to 18,562 tons year on year.

The decrease reflects lower shipments from the country's main producers. Plantations du Haut Penja reported a 51.8 per cent reduction, with exports declining from 19,288 tons in November 2024 to 12,705 tons in November 2025. The Cameroon Development Corporation also recorded lower volumes, with exports down 32.9 per cent to 3,323 tons.

Mondoni Banana Company was the only exporter to report higher volumes during the month. Its shipments increased by 23.9 per cent to 2,534 tons. This increase did not compensate for reduced output from larger producers or for the continued absence of Boh Plantations PLC, which did not appear in export figures for the third consecutive month.

The export sector remains concentrated, with production largely controlled by companies linked to France's Compagnie Fruitière. Europe continues to be the main destination market for Cameroonian bananas, and the November results point to ongoing pressure on supply from key production areas.

Source: MMI News (Facebook)