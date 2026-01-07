Uzbekistan enters Danish dried-fruit market and expands fruit exports to Kuwait

Uzbek agricultural producers continue to strengthen their presence in Middle Eastern and European markets with new shipments of fresh, dried, and freeze-dried fruit.

According to Dunyo news agency, 23 tons of kishmish raisins were delivered to Kuwait under an export contract between Nassar Trading Agro (Payarik district, Samarkand region) and Kuwait's Jameel International Company. This is the first shipment of this product to the Kuwaiti market.

In addition, Sunny Land Products (Yukori Chirchik district, Tashkent region) shipped eight varieties of freeze-dried fruits to Kuwait for the first time as part of agreements with Alraya Albayda Trading Co. These contracts were signed during an Open Doors Day organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kuwait to support the expansion of fruit, vegetable, and food exports.

Another shipment of Uzbek fresh produce was also delivered to Kuwait, consisting of two tons of table grapes (three varieties) and melons, supplied under agreements with Star Fruit Co. Established in 1991, Star Fruit is a major importer serving Kuwaiti restaurants and five-star hotels, operating its own refrigerated truck fleet and specialized storage facilities.

In total, more than 50 tons of fresh, dried, and freeze-dried fruits have been exported from Uzbekistan to Kuwait since the beginning of 2025, with Uzbek produce gaining a growing consumer following in the country.

Uzbek exporters have also entered a new European market. For the first time, dried fruits were shipped to Denmark through the trading platform Uzasiaexport under a contract with one of Denmark's largest food importers. The products were selected due to their high quality, environmental safety, and compliance with international standards. Preparatory negotiations and logistics planning enabled the successful execution of the deal, expanding Uzbekistan's export geography to now include Denmark.

