Dharwad mango growers target new export markets

In Dharwad district, India, a growing number of mango producers have shifted to organic cultivation and are receiving interest from overseas markets. Some export consignments were previously rejected due to technical issues, leading growers to review packing, storage, and handling practices before resuming shipments.

According to Rajendra Poddar, honorary president of the Maavu Belegarara Balaga mango growers group in Dharwad, the cluster covers about 60,000 acres, equivalent to around 24,300 hectares, across seven taluks in Dharwad and neighbouring districts. He said the group was formed four years ago with 10 growers and has since expanded to 300 members.

"The Dharwad mango cluster, which involves 60,000 acres of mango, is blessed with fertile soil, water, and atmosphere. It involves 7 taluks of neighbouring districts," Poddar told TOI. He added that the group initially focused on improving technical knowledge related to mango cultivation, packing, and ripening. Training sessions were organised with government and private agencies, followed by joint procurement of inputs such as neem powder and dolomite lime for pest control.

The group also adjusted its marketing approach by selling directly at platforms such as Gandhi Pratishtana in 2023. According to Poddar, an integrated pack house sanctioned by the state and central governments could support further development if it becomes operational from March.

Group president Subhash Akalwadi said marketing infrastructure and transport remain challenges. "However, we came up with the exporting idea in March 2025, and an exporter called Chitragar from Pune himself approached us," he said. The group relied on KAPEC facilities for treatments such as de-sapping and hot water treatment before export.

With support from exporters in Pune and Singapore, the group shipped about half a tonne of mangoes to Singapore. Akalwadi said the fruit achieved an additional price of Rs 100 per kg, equivalent to about US$1.20 per kg. Singapore buyers have since recommended improvements in transport logistics, prompting discussions with the international airport in Goa.

Vice President Pramod Gaonkar said the group has identified importers in Singapore and England. "Singapore importers import 100 tonnes of mango from India, and they have suggested we export at least 50 tonnes this year," he said. Growers are being encouraged to register with the horticulture department to meet the global agricultural practices required for European markets.

The group is also pursuing an export licence and has initiated efforts to obtain a geographical indication tag. Growers aim to expand exports to 25 countries over the next 10 years, according to the group.

Source: The Times of India