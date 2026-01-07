Malaysia activates emergency plan after vegetable crop losses

Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has introduced emergency measures to address rising vegetable prices following supply disruptions in several states. According to reports by the New Straits Times, prices for some vegetables have increased sharply, in some cases tripling, due to reduced production linked to extreme weather and flooding.

The ministry stated that excessive rainfall damaged crops, slowed growth cycles, and washed away inputs such as seeds, fertiliser, and pesticides. In response to the northeast monsoon, many farmers reduced planting to limit potential losses, a pattern also reported in neighbouring producing countries.

Supply pressure has been compounded by lower output in regional supplier countries, including Thailand and Vietnam, where monsoon-related flooding has affected yields. As a result, market availability across the region has tightened.

Leafy vegetables and legumes have been the most affected categories. The ministry cited spinach, kangkung, mustard greens, okra, and long beans as experiencing yield reductions estimated at 40% to 50%. These crops are widely consumed and sensitive to excess moisture, making them vulnerable during prolonged rainfall periods.

Flooding has impacted major producing areas, including parts of Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, and Perlis. Additional production and logistics disruptions have been reported in Perak, Selangor, Kedah, Terengganu, Penang, Pahang, and other states, affecting both harvesting and distribution.

To manage short-term supply gaps, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority has activated its Food Supply Emergency Management Plan. This includes operations through 15 state-level centres and the preparation of selected stockpile commodities to stabilise availability in the market. Products being prepared under the plan include pumpkin, carrots, tomatoes, round cabbage, and sweet corn.

The ministry indicated that these measures are intended to support market supply while production areas recover from weather-related impacts.

