"Winter horticulture rebounds, with tomatoes recovering and artichokes surging"

The winter season is approaching its peak consumption period. However, for Agro Mediterranea Distribuzione, an Apulian company that supplies fruit and vegetables to large-scale organized distributors, this December is shaping up to be quite atypical.

Filippo Frongia describes an unusual beginning for artichokes, with lower-than-normal volumes and a climate that abruptly alternates between hot and cold. This affects plant development and the regularity of the harvest. "Compared to last year's campaign, up to the end of November, handling was 45% lower. Higher average prices compared to 2024 have helped mitigate the economic impact of the downturn, but clear signs of stagnant consumption remain. Commercial planning has also been affected, with offers needing to be redesigned. Some distribution chains are now sourcing more from Apulian competitors, who seem to have greater availability."

However, the mild weather of recent weeks could lead to an increase in production. Frongia hopes this will occur around the holidays, when demand is high. A late peak in January could cause problems with product placement. "In the meantime, the campaign is preparing to increase production of the Romanesco variety, which is essential for Central Italy. Supply lines are expected to be open within a few days, despite low volumes and uncertain quality. Regarding the Spinoso Sardo artichoke, the initial shortage caused prices to rise to levels that go beyond market dynamics. However, the situation is gradually normalizing. Quantities of the theme artichoke have remained lower than usual, but the quality has been consistently medium to high. The Thema variety is currently experiencing a sudden increase in supply, which will allow us to begin supplying it in the short term."

Currently, the availability of artichokes in the tray segment is only half of last year's amount. Agro Mediterranea Distribuzione is meeting customer demand by carefully managing quantities while maintaining quality. Frongia describes this quality as "high and able to set the company apart from the competition."

© AGRO MEDITERRANEA DISTRIBUZIONE

The scenario shifts as the spotlight turns to tomatoes and lettuce. "The quality of the fennel is very good," says Andrea Manca, "but the market is not keeping up due to overproduction and lower demand than last year." All types of lettuce are selling slowly and are priced very low, often below what farms can earn. Red tomatoes, including cherry, datterino, and piccadilly varieties, are selling for low prices. However, the recent drop in temperatures has slowed production and increased prices," he says.

In this context, the Moro Sardo tomato remains unique. Its demand is consistent and independent, regulated by promotional events with brands. It does not suffer from the market fluctuations affecting other categories.

Manca observes a cautious attitude among families in the lead-up to Christmas. This is due to the high costs associated with the holiday season and fears that demand may remain lower than expected, despite the fact that this period is traditionally more favorable for the horticultural sector.

© AGRO MEDITERRANEA DISTRIBUZIONE

Amidst market dynamics, the company is making significant investments in residues and quality control in the fields. Manca emphasizes the commitment to maintaining the number of active molecules below the required thresholds through strict, continuous monitoring. Deliveries only begin when the values meet the required parameters. "It's a demanding path in terms of costs and organization, but it's worth it to guarantee safer products and meet the demands of the most discerning distributors. The goal is to extend this standard to all customers."

© AGRO MEDITERRANEA DISTRIBUZIONE

"The fruit and vegetable sector," Manca concludes, "is still dealing with increasingly unpredictable seasons, marked by climatic fluctuations and a market that alternates between overproduction and sudden shortages. Each campaign brings new challenges, as well as the constant need to strike a balance between production, economic sustainability, and distribution."

Agro Mediterranea Distribuzione engages in constant dialogue with large-scale retailers, maintains high product quality, and carefully monitors each segment. Meanwhile, the citrus campaign is preparing to enter its peak season with lemons, followed shortly by oranges.

For more information:

Andrea Manca - Sales Manager

+39 342 3390390

Agro Mediterranea Distribuzione Srl

S.P. 56 Km 0.500 Loc. Perdalba

09027 Serrenti (SU) - Italy

[email protected]

www.agromed.it